Legislation Requires Lawmakers To Pay Back Unearned Salary

HARRISBURG – Rep. Jason Ortitay of Allegheny & Washington Counties introduced legislation to require legislators to pay back any salary earned for the month if they resign before the 15th day. Legislators are paid monthly on the first day of each month. Ortitay said, “A number of legislators have resigned from office for a variety of reasons, but rarely on the last day of the month. As a result, legislators are paid for no longer being a member of the General Assembly.” He says his legislation would bring accountability, protect the taxpayers and allow lawmakers to lead by example. House Bill 2045 would require legislators who resign before the 15th day of a month to reimburse the state Treasury for that month’s salary. The proposal is awaiting referral to a House standing committee.

