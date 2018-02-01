New, Powerful Transmitter Brings The Gospel To More People

BONAIRE – A new era in Christian broadcasting to Latin America and the Caribbean came to life as TWR – Trans World Radio – inaugurated the most powerful radio station in the Western Hemisphere. Ministry staff, board members, and supporters on the Caribbean island of Bonaire celebrated the launching of a new 450,000-watt transmitter, which will bring the potential audience to 100 million for gospel broadcasts to places like Cuba, Venezuela, and Brazil. TWR President Lauren Libby said this is significant and thanked all those who helped to bring about the completion of this major project. The new transmitter at Shine 800 AM Radio Bonaire when on Tuesday afternoon. Many WDAC and WBYN listeners were part of the $3.8 million on-air campaign held last year to raise the needed funds for the powerful transmitter.

