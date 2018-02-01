Pennsylvania Gas Drilling Fee Revenue Rebounds In 2017

HARRISBURG (AP) – Rebounding prices for natural gas and a growth in new wells exploring Pennsylvania’s vast Marcellus Shale reservoir are fueling a recovery in fee revenue for state programs and county and municipal governments. The Independent Fiscal Office projected that impact fee collections for 2017 will be just above $219 million, $46 million more than 2016’s low point of $173 million. The rebound breaks a string of three years of declining revenue. The increase is largely due to the average annual price of natural gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange passing $3, which triggered a $5,000 per-well increase. The office also says 812 new wells were started, making 8,634 wells subject to the fee. Pennsylvania is the nation’s No. 2 natural gas state behind Texas.

