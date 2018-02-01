Preparing For PA’s Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf will present his budget proposal for the next fiscal year to the General Assembly next week. PA House Majority Whip, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County says House leaders have been discussing the budget since they finished last year’s budget. Cutler hopes the governor will address reforms in the three biggest cost drivers of government: cost related to increased pension payments, costs related to Medicaid, and costs related to the prison system. Gov. Wolf will present his budget proposal next Tuesday.

Related