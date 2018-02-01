Prison Time For Lancaster County Bank Robber

LANCASTER – A 74-year-old Lancaster County man will serve at least 19½ years in prison for stabbing an employee during a 2016 bank robbery in Elizabethtown. Harvey Fitz of Mount Joy pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to felony robbery and aggravated assault and related counts regarding the Dec. 14, 2016, incident at M&T Bank on South Market Street. Fitz stabbed a female employee during the robbery. Fitz, wearing a mask and camouflage pants, fled with a bag of money. Police stopped him in his Jeep Cherokee a few minutes later, not far from the bank. Inside was a bag of money and a straight-blade fillet knife. Fitz admitted to robbing the bank.

