PSP Needs Some Donated Horses

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police is looking for a few good horses. The force’s 26-horse mounted patrol unit is seeking donations of horses to be used for searches, crowd control, security, and patrol operations of remote areas. The animals also participate in parades, demonstrations, and other community events. Horses must be geldings between the ages of 5 and 15 years old. The horse must stand at least 16 hands tall and less than 18 hands tall. Drafts and draft-crosses are preferred. The animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed. State Police maintain a stable at the Academy in Hershey and relies on the donations. To arrange a donation or get more information, contact Cpl. Carrie Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.

Related