Stedman Gains Support For County Judge

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Senators Ryan Aument and Scott Martin are recommending to Gov. Tom Wolf that he nominate Craig Stedman to fill the unexpired term of Judge Jay Hoberg, who retired from the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. The lawmakers said after careful consideration of all the candidates that expressed interest in serving as judge, they are supporting Stedman, who is currently Lancaster County’s District Attorney. They cite Stedman’s character, credentials, strong ethical standards, leadership, and overall qualifications as reasons for their support. Stedman has over 26 years of experience in federal, state, and county courts. Gov. Wolf will make the nomination to fill the vacancy. Both senators say their constitutional obligation is to advise the Governor and, if a qualified nominee is found, then to offer their consent.

