The State Of Maryland From The Governor’s Perspective

ANNAPOLIS (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants lawmakers to put politics aside and come together for all state residents. The Republican governor underscored bipartisanship in his fourth State of the State speech to the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. He highlighted some of his legislative priorities, including measures to fight violent crime by passing tougher minimum sentences and urged lawmakers to pass reforms on how the state draws its congressional and state legislative maps. He also emphasized the importance of continuing the fight against opioid addiction.

