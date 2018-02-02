Arrest In Lancaster Turkey Hill Robbery

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was arrested after a robbery at the Turkey Hill at 460 S. Duke Street in Lancaster Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., a clerk told dispatchers that an unknown white male with a knife, demanded cash, and jumped over the counter. The suspect fled the store on foot with the money. The suspect was described as having blue eyes, wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, and mask over his face. Police checked the area of the 200 block of S. Queen Street and located a man that matched the description. 35-year-old David Becker of Lancaster was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Becker was charged with robbery and is awaiting arraignment.

