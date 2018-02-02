Common Sense Caucus Advocates Controlled Spending in 2018-19 PA Budget

HARRISBURG – With the state budget process soon to begin, members of the Common Sense Caucus, a group of 18 rank-and-file Republican PA House members, are calling on negotiators to control spending and hold the line on taxes. Franklin County Rep. Paul Schemel presented their message at a Capitol news conference in advance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, Feb. 6. “You can’t spend more than you take in. That’s basic economics, but in our annual struggle to balance the budget, we frequently overestimate revenues and underestimate expenditures,” said Schemel. “At a minimum, spending should never outpace growth. Pennsylvania’s spending has been rising faster than growth. This means that taxpayers will not only have to pay more in taxes, but taxes will increasingly consume a greater percentage of their income.” Caucus members plan to be engaged in the budget process by being active in committee, speaking with other members individually, and pushing for legislative budget solutions. Other Caucus members in attendance included York County Reps. Keith Gillespie, Kristin Phillips-Hill, and Seth Grove, Rep. Dawn Keefer of York & Cumberland Counties, Lancaster County Reps. Brett Miller and Dave Zimmerman, Adams County Rep. Dan Moul, Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan, and Rep. Mike Tobash of Dauphin and Schuylkill Counties.

