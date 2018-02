PUNXSUTAWNEY/QUARRYVILLE – There seems to be a disagreement between two Pennsylvania prognosticators. On this Groundhog Day, Lancaster County’s Octorara Orphie declared from Quarryville’s Slumbering Groundhog Lodge that spring is right around the corner after not seeing his shadow. However, Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers announced this morning that the resident of Gobbler’s Knob saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter. Guess we will watch and see which prognosticator is correct.

Related