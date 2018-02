PUNXSUTAWNEY/QUARRYVILLE – Pennsylvania’s prognosticating groundhogs will soon be back in the spotlight – or will it be the shadows? Punxsutawney Phil and Octorara Orphie’s‘ handlers are set to announce today what kind of weather they say the rodent is predicting for the rest of winter. Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, which is today, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

