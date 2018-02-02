Legislation Introduced To Protect Unborn Babies With Down Syndrome

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker Mike Turzai and Blair County Rep. Judy Ward are introducing legislation prohibiting the abortion of a child due solely to a diagnosis of possible Down syndrome. Under current law, a woman can obtain an abortion prior to 24 weeks gestational age for any reason, except if the woman’s sole reason is to select the sex of the child. The Turzai-Ward bill will expand that exception to prohibit aborting a child due solely to a prenatal diagnosis that the unborn child has Down syndrome. The law would have no restrictions in cases of rape, incest or personal endangerment. Studies show that as many as nine out of 10 children diagnosed in utero with Down syndrome are aborted in the United States. In 2018, the life expectancy for an individual with Down syndrome is age 60 and beyond. Four other states have passed laws prohibiting abortions because of a Down syndrome diagnosis.

