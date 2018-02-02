Maryland Governor Announces He Has Skin Cancer

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who says he remains in remission from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, has been diagnosed with a “non-serious skin cancer. Hogan made the announcement Thursday. The Republican governor had some skin removed last month from his forehead which turned out to be basal-cell and squamous-cell skin cancer, but not melanoma, which is a serious form of skin cancer. Hogan says he has an appointment Saturday to remove it all and he won’t miss a day of work. He also says the skin cancer is “totally unrelated to the other cancer.”

