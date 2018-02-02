Public Feedback Sought On PA Congressional Map

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is inviting the public to provide feedback online as part of an effort to hear from Pennsylvanians on gerrymandering and congressional redistricting, The website for public response is governor.pa.gov/fair-maps. The General Assembly has until February 9 to redraw the congressional map after the PA Supreme Court overturned the existing districts last month. This week, Wolf held listening sessions in State College, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh on the impact on their communities from the now-overturned congressional maps.

