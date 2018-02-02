Together PA Gubernatorial Forum Postponed

LANCASTER – The Pennsylvania Family Council has informed us that the “Together PA: An Evening with the Candidates for Governor” originally scheduled for Sunday, February 11th at 7 p.m. at Lancaster Bible College has been postponed. The postponement is due to a scheduling conflict with Senator Scott Wagner and he is not able to participate in the forum that evening. Please stay tuned and we will announce a future time and date when he and all the Republican candidates for governor are available before the primary.

Related