New TWR Transmitter Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a dedication ceremony of Trans World Radio’s new 450,000 watt transmitter in Bonaire which will bring the Gospel message to millions more in Latin and South America. TWR President Lauren Libby is thankful how God’s people, including many WDAC and WBYN listeners, provided the means to pay for the new transmitter. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

