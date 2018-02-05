2018-2019 PA Budget Plan Comes Tuesday

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is preparing his 2018-2019 budget proposal before state lawmakers. Wolf plans a nearly 3% increase in spending, driven primarily by more money for education, skills training, child care, opioid-addiction treatment and home care for the elderly and disabled. He also renews his call for a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production and a fee on municipalities that get free state police coverage. Some area lawmakers, like Rep. Mike Tobash of Dauphin & Schuylkill Counties and York County Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill want the governor’s plan not to spend more than what revenue comes in. Gov. Wolf presents his budget proposal before a joint session of the General Assembly in Harrisburg tomorrow morning.

