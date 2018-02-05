Bills Help With New Opportunities For PA Veterans

HARRISBURG – Two bills have been introduced to help create new business and job opportunities for military veterans in Pennsylvania. Under current law, veterans returning to civilian life can face difficulty in finding employment in their chosen field due to licensure and certification requirements for certain careers. Senate Bill 1040 would require state agencies to provide appropriate credit for military service toward licensure and certification requirements. Currently, credit is not given for the training and experience gained during military service. Also introduced is Senate Bill 1041, which directs the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to create special logos to promote veteran-owned and disabled veteran-owned businesses. The measure would serve as a valuable marketing tool to support the entrepreneurial efforts of veterans throughout Pennsylvania. The proposal mirrors a successful program that was implemented in Wisconsin.

