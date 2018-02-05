Charges Filed In Lancaster County Hit & Run Pedestrian Accident

EPHRATA – Police charged a Lancaster County man after a hit and run pedestrian accident. On Saturday around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of East Main Street in Ephrata Borough and found 44-year-old Abby Grimm of Ephrata lying in the street with a serious head injury. Authorities developed a description of a suspect vehicle and alerted local vehicle parts stores in an attempt to find the vehicle. That afternoon, an employee at a local parts store alerted police that a customer just purchased a passenger side mirror for a GMC truck. Ephrata Police located the vehicle at a residence in Akron and found strands of hair still imbedded in the mirror. During an interview, the vehicle owner, 21-year-old Miguel Martin of Akron, admitted that he was driving the truck, struck the pedestrian, and failed to stop. Martin was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, which is a felony due to the serious injury incurred by the victim.

