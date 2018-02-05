Chester County Gets Medical Marijuana Dispensary

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health approved a medical marijuana dispensary in Chester County. Keystone Dispensaries in Devon passed all Department of Health inspections and can begin operations. Patients will be able to purchase medical marijuana at the location once it is available. The statewide total of dispensaries is now up to six. More than 15,700 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program, with more than 3,000 certified by a physician. The Medical Marijuana Program became effective in May 2016 and is expected to be fully implemented this year.

