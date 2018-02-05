PA Lawmakers Want To Increase Minimum Wage

Senators Tina Tartaglione of Philadelphia, Senator Art Haywood of Philadelphia, and Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa of Allegheny County are introducing Senate Bill 1044. The bill would raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage (currently $7.25/hour) to $12.00 an hour when passed and eventually up to $15.00 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped employees (currently $2.30/hour) would increase to $9.00 an hour when passed and eventually up to $12.00 an hour. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the 2018 Federal Poverty Threshold is $16,460 for a two-person household; for a family of three it is $20,780. At $7.25 an hour, the annual income for minimum wage earners is $15,080.

Related