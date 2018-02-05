Philadelphia Eagles Win 2018 Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Just as Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, the scene more than 1,000 miles away in Philly was jubilation. Fireworks were set off. Car horns blared. And Philadelphians young and old descended on Broad Street, the iconic thoroughfare that will soon host a parade to commemorate the city’s first major pro sports championship since the Phillies won the 2008 World Series. Zach Ertz grabbed a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass with 2:21 remaining before Philadelphia completed a 41-33 win over New England, giving the Eagles their first Super Bowl title. Game MVP Nick Foles had 373 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception to help the Eagles earn their first NFL title since 1960.

