Slick Roads Create Monday School Delays

LANCASTER – It’s a Winter Watch Monday as roadways may be slick this morning. Main roads are predominately wet, but be careful on bridges and overpasses. Secondary and back roads may be more of a challenge, but road crews are out treating road surfaces. Give yourself a little extra travel time and slow down if you must be traveling today. Many schools are delaying opening of classes today. WDAC’s Winter Watch comes your way at about 15 and 45 minutes past the hour or you can find a complete list of weather related at wdac.com and click the top red banner.

Related