Snow Geese Start Migration Early

LANCASTER (AP) – Thousands of snow geese have been spotted in Lancaster County close to a month earlier than their usual migration period. LNP reports officials estimate there are at least 35,000 geese at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. About 250,000 geese pass through the area as they head to Canada from warmer areas south. The first week in March is typically the best time to view the migration, but officials last year counted between 50,000 and 70,000 geese at Middle Creek by Feb. 6. The earlier migration last year led the area to open a driving tour road sooner than expected. Officials have not said if they again plan to open the road early. Other migratory birds that frequent the area include tundra swans and Canada geese.

Related