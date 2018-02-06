Bill Trimming Number Of PA House Reps Moves Closer To Vote

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA House is moving closer to a vote that would let the public decide whether to trim about a quarter of their own members. The state House on Monday turned down a series of proposed changes to the constitutional amendment. Amendments at this stage could prevent the constitutional referendum from being put before the state’s voters this year. A final vote in the House and passage by the Senate are still required. The referendum would cut the size of the state House from 203 to 151 members. If it’s approved, the smaller House will go into effect with the new districts drawn after the 2020 U.S. Census.

