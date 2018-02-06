Burglary At Lancaster County Gun Shop

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP – Police are investigating a burglary at Trop Gun Shop in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County. It happened Monday around 3:14 a.m. at the N. Hanover Street business. Three individuals broke through the front door, smashed several display cases, and stole handguns and rifles. Police say the suspects were inside for two minutes before fleeing. An additional suspect may have been outside, waiting for the three others. All three had their faces covered by hooded coats. Pictures of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police Investigator Chuck Tobias at 717-689-5657, ext. 131.

Related