Cutler’s Lobbyist Disclosure Bill Goes To The Governor

HARRISBURG – Legislation drafted by Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler that would increase government transparency and more appropriately address unlawful lobbying practices is headed to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature after receiving a concurrent vote in the House. House Bill 1175 would increase fines and penalties for violations of the Lobbying Disclosure Act. It increases the maximum penalty imposed by the Ethics Commission from the current fine of $2,000 to $4,000. The bill also increases the maximum administrative penalty imposed for negligent failure to report under current law from $50 per day, to $50 for the first 10 days, $100 for each late day after the first 10 late days and $200 for each late day after the initial 20-day period. The bill would improve the current electronic filing system for lobbyists by requiring all filings to be posted on the Department of State’s public website within seven days of receipt. Registrants who file electronically would receive an e-receipt to serve as proof of filing.

