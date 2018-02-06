Eagles Super Bowl Parade Plans To Include Surprises

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia officials revealed plans for Thursday’s Super Bowl parade and say fans should expect some dramatic surprises along the five-mile route. City officials laid out plans today while standing around the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s still covered in fingerprints after Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory with a win over the New England Patriots Sunday. Players and team officials will parade up Broad Street from near the team’s stadium to City Hall and on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Philly Mayor Jim Kenney urged revelers to celebrate with passion and pride. He called troublemakers on Sunday night “the knuckle head contingent” and pointed out that most fans were peaceful.

