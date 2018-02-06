PA GOP Leaders React To High Court Decision On Redistricting

HARRISBURG – PA Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and House Speaker Mike Turzai reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the state’s congressional redistricting to proceed. In a statement, the lawmakers said, “We understood when requesting the stay that this is a rarely used remedy, but given the chaos caused by the state Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the state’s congressional map, we believed the request was necessary. We still do not believe that there was a violation of the state Constitution, that the PA Supreme Court can direct us to draw a new congressional map or that the PA Supreme Court has the authority to draw a new Congressional District Map under the PA Constitution or U.S. Constitution. We will do our best to comply with the PA Supreme Court’s January 22nd order, but may be compelled to pursue further legal action in federal court.”

Related