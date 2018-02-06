PA Gov And Lawmakers Meet Ahead Of Congressional Map Deadline

HARRISBURG(AP) – A meeting between Gov. Tom Wolf and the Legislature’s top two Republicans on new boundaries for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts is over, with no breakthrough. The brief meeting today in Wolf’s Capitol offices comes three days before a court-ordered deadline for lawmakers to approve a district map to replace one thrown out last month by the state Supreme Court.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati say there’s been a lack of guidance from the justices about what’s objectionable in the existing map. The court’s Jan. 22 decision gave lawmakers until this Friday to deliver a replacement to Wolf. Otherwise, the justices say they’ll take proposals and develop their own plan for this year’s races.