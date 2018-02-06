Redrawing Of PA Congressional Map Moves Forward

HARRISBURG (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court let a court-ordered redrawing of congressional districts in Pennsylvania proceed, denying a plea from Republican legislative leaders to block it. Justice Samuel Alito, who handles emergency appeals from Pennsylvania, rejected the request to put on hold an order from the state Supreme Court that could now produce new congressional districts. Gov. Tom Wolf agreed with the U.S. Supreme Court decision saying the focus should be on getting a fair map and that his team is eager to work with lawmakers on a new map. PA Supreme Court Justice David Wecht also turned down a request by GOP legislative leaders to step aside from participating in the redistricting case. Wecht said his comments on gerrymndering when running for election in 2015 were designed to inform voters of his views without saying how he’d rule in a particular case.

Related