The Latest On Governor’s Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican lawmakers are pushing back on Democratic Gov. Wolf’s election-year proposal for a new Marcellus Shale natural gas tax and a $1 billion spending increase. House Majority Leader Dave Reed said today he likes Wolf’s plan to boost aid to computer and industrial skills training. But Reed also says Wolf’s spending proposal contains questionable components that will lead to future tax increases. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman says he’s disappointed Wolf isn’t seeking more money for state-related universities, like his hometown Penn State, and community colleges. But Corman says lawmakers will have to reduce Wolf’s spending level because he doesn’t expect them to approve new sources of money. Three weeks of budget hearings begin Feb. 20.

Wolf’s budget proposal would boost spending by 3 percent to $33 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The higher spending would go toward public schools, skills training, pension obligations, prisons and social services.