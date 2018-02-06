Wolf Presents His 2018-19 Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget plan will renew battles with Republican lawmakers over imposing a Marcellus Shale natural gas tax and increasing the minimum wage. Wolf’s proposal delivered to the Republican-controlled Legislature would boost spending by about $1 billion or 3%, to $33 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The higher spending would go toward public schools, skills training, pension obligations, prison costs, and social services for children, the elderly and disabled. It would rely on money from a new Marcellus Shale tax and savings in human services programs from increasing the minimum wage to $12 an hour, up from the federal minimum of $7.25. It also expects a big expansion of lottery games. The Wolf Administration expects no deficit next year, despite some independent projections of a gap.

Related