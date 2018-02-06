Wolf Presents His 2018-2019 PA Budget Today To Lawmakers

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s forthcoming budget plan will rely on improving tax collections and a Marcellus Shale natural gas tax to put more money into Pennsylvania’s public schools, skills training, opioid-addiction prevention, and social services. Wolf is scheduled to deliver his election-year budget and speak to a joint legislative session this morning. The governor’s plan would boost spending by about 3%, to almost $33 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Wolf’s budget proposal comes after three years dominated by protracted stalemates with the Republican-controlled Legislature. Wolf is running for re-election this year.

