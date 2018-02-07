Area Doctor Did Drugs & Let Office Manager Prescribe Opioids

GETTYSBURG (AP) – A Gettysburg area doctor is accused of treating patients while high on drugs and letting her office manager prescribe highly addictive opioids to patients she hadn’t examined. The state Attorney General’s office was tipped off about 60-year-old Rita Harrison of Biglerville in August 2016, when one of her patients tried to fill a prescription for Oxycodone, but it was filled out improperly. The pharmacist tried to contact Harrison and discovered she’d been on sabbatical for a month. She’s accused of, among other charges, letting her employee prescribe controlled substances. According to an affidavit, 55-year-old Robin Bridgman is the office manager at Battlewound Healthcare. She is accused of forging Harrison’s signature on prescriptions for patients.

