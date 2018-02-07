Area Reaction To Gov. Wolf’s 2018-2019 Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG (AP) – Reaction to Gov. Wolf’s $33 billion budget proposal including a new Marcellus Shale natural gas tax and a $1.2 billion spending increase is coming from area state lawmakers. Lancaster County Republican Sen. Scott Martin said he was disappointed that this budget proposal does nothing to rein in the growing cost of government, especially in terms of what we’re spending on Medicaid. Lancaster County Democrat Rep. Mike Sturla remarked that he is in support of the Governor’s efforts and his proposed investment in job training and education provides an outlook for a brighter future for Pennsylvanians. York County Republican Rep. Stan Saylor, who heads the House Appropriations Committee, commented that he intends to pursue a budget that does not increase taxes or fees as state government needs to live within its means and not spend more than it takes in. Chester County Democrat Sen. Andy Dinniman thought it was a good speech and he was glad to see a focus on education and technical education. Republican Rep. Jerry Knowles of Berks & Schuylkill Counties commented that putting the state budget together should be done like many households across the state by starting with how much you bring in and then figure out how much you should spend. Berks County Democrat Sen. Judy Schwank said the more the state allocates to education means less property taxes for residents and was encouraged by the new focus on career and workforce development. Three weeks of budget hearings will begin Feb. 20 in Harrisburg.

