Dauphin County Fatal Pedestrian Accident Investigated

HARRISBURG – A fatal pedestrian accident is under investigation in Dauphin County. Around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a crash on the property of Pitt Ohio at 5641 Grayson Road in Harrisburg. Upon arrival, officers learned that an employee who had been walking across a section of the parking lot was struck by a tractor trailer. The unidentified male pedestrian did not survive his injuries. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Anyone with information relative to the crash is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or online at SwataraPolice.org.

