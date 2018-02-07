Effort To Redraw PA Congressional Maps Inches Ahead

HARRISBURG (AP) – A meeting between Gov. Wolf and House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, and a House committee’s unanimous procedural vote, are the most visible signs of progress in the effort to enact a new congressional district map. Wolf met briefly with the two GOP leaders while the State Government Committee positioned a bill to be ready in case there’s a deal. Friday is a court-ordered deadline for lawmakers to give Wolf a new plan. Wolf will have until Feb. 15 to decide whether he supports it and can recommend it to the court. If that doesn’t happen, the justices say they’ll develop their own plan for this year’s races. The justices ruled the existing congressional map violated the state constitution and threw it out.

