LANCASTER – Many area schools are closed or are delaying the start of classes today as a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will change over to all rain as the day progresses. Drive carefully if you must be on the roadways. WDAC’s Winter Watch announcements are featured on-air at about 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. You can get a complete list of weather related announcements at wdac.com and click on the red banner at the top.

Related