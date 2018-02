WDAC Podcasts

SPOTLIGHT: FEBRUARY 3, 2018 February 2, 2018 Postponement Of Feb. 11th TogetherPA Gubernatorial Forum At LBC Trans World Radio's Dedication Of New Transmitter In Bonaire Read More

SPOTLIGHT: JANUARY 27, 2018 January 25, 2018 Executive Director Of The Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, Michael Ciccocioppo Discusses The 2018 March For Life & Pro Life Issues... Read More