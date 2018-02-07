Maryland Could Bar Kids Tackle Football On Public Fields

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A bill proposed to the Maryland General Assembly would bar children from participating in tackle football and other contact sports on publicly funded fields until high school. Democrat Sen. William Smith Jr., who filed the bill, says it’s not meant to undermine football. He says it’s meant to show the state doesn’t want to enable an activity that’s developmentally detrimental. Supporters said legislators want to tackle public health issues surrounding possible developmental problems caused by contact sports. The measure would add Maryland to a growing list of states attempting to address sport-related head injuries.

