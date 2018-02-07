Maryland Governor Shows Off Scars After Cancer Surgery

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is showing off his battle scars in what he says is his second successful fight against cancer. The governor sent out a selfie today on Twitter showing two surgical scars on his forehead. Hogan, a Republican, announced last month that he had two patches of basal-cell and squamous-cell skin cancer on his face. He characterized the cancer as non-serious, and noted that it wasn’t melanoma, which can be more aggressive. The governor said the cancer was the result of sun damage from a youth as a lifeguard. It’s not his first battle with cancer. In 2015, his first year in office, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which he says has been successfully treated as well.

