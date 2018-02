HAVRE DE GRACE, MD (AP) – Amtrak officials say no injuries were reported after two cars separated from an Acela Express train in Maryland. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said the incident occurred at about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday near Havre de Grace. The train was traveling from Washington, D.C. to Boston. Abrams said the train experienced a mechanical issue when two cars separated. Over 50 passengers were aboard the Acela. Abrams said the passengers were transferred to another train.

