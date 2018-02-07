Three Stolen Trop Gun Shop Guns Located In York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP – Northern York County Regional Police recovered three of 17 guns that were stolen from Lancaster County’s Trop Gun Shop early Monday. An officer pulled into the lot of the A+ Sunoco in Manchester Township and observed a group of males in the store and at least one of them had their hoods pulled up around their head and face. The officer ran the registration of a Mercedes sedan parked at the gas pump and found it was stolen out of Harrisburg. The officer followed the car and activated his lights and siren on the Susquehanna Trail. The Mercedes turned down a dead end street and when the officer located the vehicle, it was unoccupied in a parking lot. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the occupants. Three of the stolen handguns were found in the sedan’s center console. Police released a video of the suspects which can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

