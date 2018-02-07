Wintry Mix Leads To Challenging Driving Around the Region

LANCASTER – Ice-glazed roads made for a tricky commute during the morning rush around the region. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain should transition into rain by this afternoon. Meteorologist Courtney Spaymer says cold air will move in later tonight and any wet roadways could refreeze tonight making for slick conditions tonight into tomorrow morning. WDAC’s Winter Watch will have weather related announcements throughout the day. You can find a complete list of weather related announcements online at wdac.com and click the red banner at the top.

