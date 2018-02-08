Funding To Fight The Lanternfly

HARRISBURG (AP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $17.5 million in emergency funding to fight the spread of the spotted lanternfly in Pennsylvania. The invasive species has been spotted in 12 counties and threatens the state’s $18 billion grape, orchard, and logging industries. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says they needed to take “decisive action” to stop the insect from spreading to neighboring states. The USDA says $8.7 million will be spent on a survey and control program for the infested area, $7.5 million will go toward insecticides and herbicides and the rest will fund public education efforts. The effort will begin before the insect starts to re-emerge in the spring.

