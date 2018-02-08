It’s A Winter Watch Thursday

HARRISBURG – Weather forecasters and PennDOT are urging drivers to be cautious after overnight lows dropped temperatures below freezing, making for the possibility of slick roads this morning on untreated surfaces. Main roads are in pretty good shape, but be alert on secondary and back roads where there’s a greater possibility of some ice. A number of schools are delaying the start of classes today. WDAC’s Winter Watch comes on-air about 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. You can also find the complete Winter Watch list online at wdac.com and click on the red banner at the top.

