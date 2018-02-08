Justices Explain Decision In PA Gerrymandering Case

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA Supreme Court majority explained why it found the state’s congressional district boundaries to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. In a 139-page majority opinion released late Wednesday afternoon, Justice Debra Todd wrote that the plan violates the elections clause of the PA Constitution. She writes that a map of congressional districts violates that clause when neutral standards such as compact and contiguous districts are subordinated for unfair partisan political advantage. She says those standards were written into the state constitution in 1874 to address gerrymandering concerns in state legislative districts, and says those neutral benchmarks are suitable to apply to a congressional map.The justices’ 5-2 decision broke along partisan lines, with Democrats in the majority. The court gave lawmakers until tomorrow to produce a replacement. Otherwise, the justices say they’ll adopt a plan for this year’s elections.

