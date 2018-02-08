Maryland Governor Shows Off Scars After Cancer Surgery

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is showing off his battle scars in what he says is his second successful fight against cancer. The governor sent out a selfie on Twitter showing two surgical scars on his forehead. The accompanying text read “Larry 2, Cancer 0.” The Republican governor announced last month that he had two patches of basal-cell and squamous-cell skin cancer on his face. He characterized the cancer as non-serious, and noted that it wasn’t melanoma, which can be more aggressive. The governor said the cancer was the result of sun damage from a youth as a lifeguard. It’s not his first battle with cancer. In 2015, his first year in office, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which he says has been successfully treated as well.

